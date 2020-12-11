Star Trek: Discovery – Terra Firma, Part I: Mirror Universe Homecoming

Star Trek: Discovery - Terra Firma, Part I 6.5/10 Step down from previous episodes, the Star Trek: Discovery episode "Terra Firma, Part I" gave us much-needed nuance of Michelle Yeoh's Emperor Georgiou in her mirror universe homecoming. Other noteworthy performances include Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, and Mary Wiseman with great direction by Omar Madha.

More loose ends are tied bridging film and television canon of the Prime and Kelvin universes in this recent episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Directed by Omar Madha and written by Bo Yeon Kim, Erika Lippoldt, and Alan B. McElroy, "Terra Firma, Part I" explains why the franchise doesn't have more interdimensional travel in a sense. There are some spoilers of the episode.

Mirror universe's Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), as it turns out, spent too much in the prime universe, and traveling to the distant future only exacerbated her problem as Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz) and Kovich (David Cronenburg) discuss her deteriorating condition. With the Deus Ex Machina plot device Discovery uploaded during season two, the computer finds a solution on a planet to save her life. With probably the worst bedside manner, Georgiou is bitter and angry about her predicament taking out her frustrations on Tilly (Mary Wiseman) at a mess hall and later, on exercise equipment before Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) presents the solution to her.

Naturally belligerent, Georgiou attempt to goad Michael into fighting her to give her a warrior's death, but reluctantly accepts the proposal with the two transporting down to the ice planet. There's not really a B-plot in the episode since it just focuses on the emperor front and center where we fully get immersed into the mirror universe version of Discovery after she steps through the door of a mysterious stranger named Carl (Paul Guilfoyle), who dons a bowler hat, coat and carries a newspaper with Georgiou's fate on the headline. The remainder of the episode focuses on her trying to get used to her former surroundings. It's a step down compared to previous episodes because first, it's a two-parter. Second, the dramatic shift felt a little disorienting. Perhaps that's by design. You see the mirror universe version of Tilly that's far more assertive than the prime one. Third. I feel like we're told more than shown Georgiou's relationship with mirror Burnham. Some additional exposition could have helped me understand them better.

Perhaps, it will be revealed in part two. The added nuance definitely allowed Yeoh to give the character more nuance. Almost think it's a shame after seeing her all this time do such wonderful work on Discovery, she would make a wonderful Klingon character in the previous canon. Definite props to Yeoh, Wiseman, and Martin-Green for making the episode work. Star Trek: Discovery streams Thursdays on CBS All Access.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Reviews.