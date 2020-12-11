Star Trek: Discovery – Terra Firma, Part I: Mirror Universe Homecoming

Posted on | by Tom Chang | Comments
Star Trek: Discovery - Terra Firma, Part I
6.5/10
Step down from previous episodes, the Star Trek: Discovery episode "Terra Firma, Part I" gave us much-needed nuance of Michelle Yeoh's Emperor Georgiou in her mirror universe homecoming. Other noteworthy performances include Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, and Mary Wiseman with great direction by Omar Madha.

More loose ends are tied bridging film and television canon of the Prime and Kelvin universes in this recent episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Directed by Omar Madha and written by Bo Yeon Kim, Erika Lippoldt, and Alan B. McElroy, "Terra Firma, Part I" explains why the franchise doesn't have more interdimensional travel in a sense. There are some spoilers of the episode.

Star Trek: Discovery – Terra Firma, Part I: Mirror Universe Homecoming
"Terra Firma, Part 1" — Ep#309 — Pictured (L-R): Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Mirror universe's Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), as it turns out, spent too much in the prime universe, and traveling to the distant future only exacerbated her problem as Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz) and Kovich (David Cronenburg) discuss her deteriorating condition. With the Deus Ex Machina plot device Discovery uploaded during season two, the computer finds a solution on a planet to save her life. With probably the worst bedside manner, Georgiou is bitter and angry about her predicament taking out her frustrations on Tilly (Mary Wiseman) at a mess hall and later, on exercise equipment before Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) presents the solution to her.

Star Trek: Discovery – Terra Firma, Part I: Mirror Universe Homecoming
"Terra Firma, Part 1" — Ep#309 — Pictured: Rekha Sharma as Ellen Landry, Emily Coutts as Lt. Keyla Detmer and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Naturally belligerent, Georgiou attempt to goad Michael into fighting her to give her a warrior's death, but reluctantly accepts the proposal with the two transporting down to the ice planet. There's not really a B-plot in the episode since it just focuses on the emperor front and center where we fully get immersed into the mirror universe version of Discovery after she steps through the door of a mysterious stranger named Carl (Paul Guilfoyle), who dons a bowler hat, coat and carries a newspaper with Georgiou's fate on the headline. The remainder of the episode focuses on her trying to get used to her former surroundings. It's a step down compared to previous episodes because first, it's a two-parter. Second, the dramatic shift felt a little disorienting. Perhaps that's by design. You see the mirror universe version of Tilly that's far more assertive than the prime one. Third. I feel like we're told more than shown Georgiou's relationship with mirror Burnham. Some additional exposition could have helped me understand them better.

Star Trek: Discovery – Terra Firma, Part I: Mirror Universe Homecoming
"Terra Firma, Part 1" — Ep#309 — Pictured: Mary Wiseman as Ensign Tilly of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Cr: Michael Gibson/CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Perhaps, it will be revealed in part two. The added nuance definitely allowed Yeoh to give the character more nuance. Almost think it's a shame after seeing her all this time do such wonderful work on Discovery, she would make a wonderful Klingon character in the previous canon. Definite props to Yeoh, Wiseman, and Martin-Green for making the episode work. Star Trek: Discovery streams Thursdays on CBS All Access.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMtjb1ejqaQ

This post is part of a multi-part series: Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Reviews.

About Tom Chang

I'm a follower of pop culture from gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV for over 30 years. I grew up reading magazines like Starlog, Mad, and Fangora. As a professional writer for over 10 years, Star Wars was the first sci-fi franchise I fell in love with. I'm a nerd-of-all-trades.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope   globe  