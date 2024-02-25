Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: Connor Trinneer, paramount, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Very Short Treks, UPN

Star Trek: Enterprise: Trinneer Talks Trip: "He's Dead, Get Over It"

Connor Trinneer broke the news to fans that Charles "Trip" Tucker III from Star Trek: Enterprise is staying dead and not returning.

Article Summary Connor Trinneer confirms Trip Tucker won't return in Star Trek.

Trinneer's declaration comes from his speech at the Star Trek cruise.

Fan hopes for Trip's revival mirror past Star Trek resurrections.

Despite Trip's death, Trinneer could revisit Trek in other ways.

In the world of fiction and pop culture, there's always an adage, "Never say never," when it comes to things like returns. Death isn't even necessarily final, as fans found out following 1982's Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan with Spock's (Leonard Nimoy) sacrifice to save The Original Series crew getting the warp engines online at the cost of his life from radiation sickness to escape the explosion of the U.S.S. Reliant at the climax of the film. Nimoy would return in 1984's The Search for Spock. A similar event happened to Brent Spiner's Data in 2002's Star Trek: Nemesis before the character's official physical return in Picard season three as the final evolution of the Soong android. Naturally, fans have wondered if other revivals were possible with Star Trek: Enterprise NX-01's chief engineer Charles "Trip" Tucker III, played by Connor Trinneer in all four seasons of the UPN series.

Star Trek: Enterprise Star Connor Trinneer: Sorry, Not Sorry Trip Is Staying Dead

At the Star Trek cruise, attended by active actors in the franchise in the Paramount+ era and alum alike, Trinneer took the stage along with co-star John Billingsley, who played NX-01's chief medical officer Dr. Phlox, declaring, "He's dead, get over it." (via TrekMovie.com). The character died not once but twice. The second in the series finale, "These Are the Voyages…". This revelation is a bit amusing as Picard star Todd Stashwick gave fans some hope of his character Liam Shaw coming back if Terry Matalas could make Legacy happen, declaring Shaw "Spock dead," putting faith in the writers would find a way to bring him back.

That's not to say Trinneer couldn't come back again to the Star Trek franchise, given his cameo in the Very Short Trek's "Holograms All the Way Down" in 2023. He could also appear in other animated works like Lower Decks in the Holodeck. Bruce Horak, who played original Enterprise chief engineer Hemmer, was killed off in season one and came back as the Klingon General Garkog. There's always the option where Trinneer could play one of Trip's relatives like Spiner has with male ancestors of the Soong family.

