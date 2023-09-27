Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Star Trek, TV, YouTube | Tagged: paramount, preview, star trek, very short treks, youtube

Star Trek: very Short Treks E04: Greatest Franchise Crossover Ever?

With what could be... The Greatest Franchise Crossover Ever, here's Star Trek: very Short Treks Episode 4: "Holograms All the Way Down."

Welcome back to one of the best & most twisted things to ever come out of the franchise's universe. Of course, we talking about Star Trek: very Short Treks – a mash-up of the long-running franchise and that "Adult Swim sensibility" that we had no idea that we needed in our lives. The all-new series of promotional spots are done in the style of "Star Trek: The Animated Series" and features some fan-favorite characters voiced by cast members from across the Star Trek universe. And that brings us to this week's adventure, the penultimate episode "Holograms All the Way Down" – starring the voices of Connor Trinneer (Trip), Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Armin Shimerman (Quark), Noël Wells (D'Vana), Angus Imrie (Zero), George Takei (Sulu), Doug Jones (Saru), Bruce Horak (Hemmer), Ethan Phillips (Neelix), and Bonnie Gordon (Computer). While we don't want to spoil what you're about to see, let's just say that you're about to get possibly… THE GREATEST "STAR TREK" CROSSOVER EVER! Of course, there's a catch – but more than that, we're impressed with just how many shows they were able to work into what can best be described as "Inception" crossed with way too much hologram access.

Stemming from creative consultant Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks, Star Trek: Short Treks), the fourth animated spot launched today, exclusively on StarTrek.com and the official Star Trek YouTube channel – with an additional animated spot rolling out on October 4th at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET ("Walk, Don't Run"). Here's a look at "Holograms All the Way Down" – which might just leave you questioning whether or not your life is nothing more than a hologram:

Created by Kelly and produced by Awesome Inc., Star Trek: very Short Treks is executive produced by Kelly & Ashley Kohler. Brandon Betts serves as supervising producer, with Hawkins producing. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer:

