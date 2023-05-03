Star Trek: Gene Roddenberry Archive on "Picard" Wrapping TNG Legacy The Gene Roddenberry Archive chronicles the journey of recreating the Star Trek: The Next Generation's Enterprise-D in Star Trek: Picard.

Star Trek: Picard represents a proper closing chapter (at least for now) for The Next Generation crew. The Gene Roddenberry Archive chronicled the journey with interviews from not only those who worked on the original syndicated series and the Paramount+ series in its third and final season. Among those interviewed include TNG in directors James Conway and David Livingston, program consultant David Gerrold, consulting senior illustrator Andrew Probert, and production designer Herman Zimmerman. Season three showrunner and executive producer Terry Matalas and production designer David Blass were interviewed by Picard.

Among the subjects included was a digital recreation of all the command bridges from the Star Trek franchise history. "We've actually built digitally all the bridges for the Starship Enterprise, and those are digitally in-universe versions, and we have them now as sort of this large interactive experience where you can literally go through the timeline of 'Star Trek,'" Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, which is working on the Roddenberry Archive said. "We are focused on thinking about the end of the TNG era. We have 'Picard' season three. Those 10 episodes, I think, represent the end of a long chapter in 'Star Trek' history, and they brought us into scan a very special set which, of course, is the Enterprise-D, which was lovingly recreated physically by Dave Blass' team and the incredible production work. It speaks for itself."

In the final two episodes, "Vox" and "The Last Generation," the TNG crew rode off again to the rescue of Earth against the Borg one last time. "I think you can't have a proper Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion without the Enterprise as we constructed the story," Matalas said. "I just love the idea of the last two episodes being this final reunion aboard that ship, and it seemed like we were never gonna pull up, but if we could do it, maybe it would be one of the great moments of Star Trek." For more, including the creative process of recreating the iconic ship, how Roddenberry wanted to differentiate TNG from The Original Series, how the design of the Enterprise-D came to be, TNG production, and more, you can check out the video below.