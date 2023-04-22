Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation" Finale, BTS Images Released Paramount+ released a ton of new episode images & behind-the-scenes looks for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 10, "The Last Generation."

As fans continue to comb over all of the takeaways from the series finale episode of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard and keep their fingers, toes, and other respective body parts crossed that "Star Trek: Legacy" goes from concept to reality, we have a ton of new images from "The Last Generation" (including behind-the-scenes looks) to pass along. And following the images, we have a look at the newest episode of the Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation)-hosted The Ready Room and a look ahead to the future of the franchise (to June 2023, to be specific):

Paramount+'s The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) was joined by Jeri Ryan (Seven Of Nine) and Executive Producer & Showrunner Terry Matalas to break down all of the big takeaways from "The Last Generation." Plus, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the episode with the cast and crew of Star Trek: Picard, learn more about how the season's score came to life and more. Here's a look at the last episode of The Ready Room for the "Picard" era – but the podcast will be back this summer for the Anson Mount, Ethan Peck & Rebecca Romijn-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (with previews for the second season following):

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to launch its second season on June 15th, here's a look at the official teaser that was released earlier this week (followed by a rundown of the cast as well as a look at a preview for the upcoming series that was released back in September 2022):

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.