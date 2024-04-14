Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Jack Quaid, netflix, paramount, star trek: Lower Decks, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Jack Quaid Wants "17 More Seasons" of Boimler

Star Trek: Lower Decks star Jack Quaid isn't ready to let go of Boimler yet, putting the word out that he hopes the show finds a new home.

If there's anything ideal for any working actor is to have job security in anything he/she/they happen to be involved with, especially if it's on a favorite project. Few can say they ever had such a dream job as to be working with one of the oldest science fiction franchises in Star Trek and Lower Decks star Jack Quaid, who plays Lt. Brad Boimler, can certainly relate as part of such an institution. Unfortunately, as the saying goes, "All good things must come to an end," and Paramount announced the Mike McMahan-animated series announced that season five will be its final. Quaid took to Instagram about his thoughts about the impending end with an eye to the future.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Jack Quaid Dreams of a Second Life on Another Platform for Season Six & Beyond

"Hello Lower Deckers. I'm so sad to announce that Paramount Plus won't be moving forward with more seasons of Lower Decks," Quaid wrote. "I can't begin to tell you what an honor it's been to be a part of this show and the Star Trek universe at large. I am unbelievably grateful for 5 awesome seasons with this wonderful family. I want to thank each and every person who put so much of their hard work and talent into every episode. You are AMAZING. The good news is that everyone who makes Lower Decks LOVES making Lower Decks. I could play Boimler for 17 more seasons. No joke. I'm serious. I love that purple-haired nerd. Hopefully we find a new home, but until then please look forward to an amazing season five (airing this fall). LLAP🖖❤️"

The last part alludes to another animated series in Star Trek: Prodigy, which was barely able to celebrate part two of season one when Paramount dropped a bombshell that it wasn't planning on renewing the series and, to add insult to injury, dropping it from its Paramount+ streaming lineup. The only way fans could enjoy it was through its physical Blu-ray release, which sadly continues to become a diminishing platform but is needed far more than ever. Major studios, including ones that operate SVODs, used to automatically release their content on physical media and/or shop it to a prospective buyer in a rival streamer or a FAST service, but neither is a certainty anymore.

Fortunately for Prodigy, Paramount not only released season one physically but managed to sell its rights to Netflix for season two and beyond, which Quaid remains hopeful a proven comedy like Lower Decks can find a second life. Again, it depends on Paramount's willingness to expand since they're the gatekeepers of the IP.

