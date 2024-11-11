Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, star trek: Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Ep. 5 "Star Base 80?" Images Released

Check out preview images for Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks S05E05: "Star Base 80?"

As we continue to resist giving into our "feels" over this being the animated series' final run (though we still haven't lost hope), we have some images from the next chapter of Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks. In S05E05: "Star Base 80?" (written by May Darmon and directed by Bob Suarez), the crew returns to the infamous starbase. In terms of an overview, here's a look at what's known so far: "Ransom uses too much disinfectant gel while Mariner gets paranoid about curses."

For those of you who need it, here's a look back at the key takeaways from the fourth season, followed by a look back at the official overview for the fifth and final season:

In season five of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" – subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Junior Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford … If they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign D'Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Samathan Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ranson, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana. The series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the series.

