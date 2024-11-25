Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: lower decks, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Ep. 7: "Fully Dilated" Images Released

Based on the images/overview for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Ep. 7: "Fully Dilated," it looks like it's time for some undercover work.

As we try in vain to avoid the inevitable and remain focused on each individual episode instead of getting depressed knowing that the end is near for Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks, we have something to pass along that we thought you might appreciate. Not only do we have three preview images for S05E07: "Fully Dilated" (written by Andrew Mueth and directed by Megan Lloyd), but also the official overview: "It's a pre-warp society undercover Girls Trip!" Okay, it's clear that whoever is behind the episode overviews this season, they're clearly in "spoiler paranoia" mode. But we do know that there's going to be some undercover work at play – and Boimler (Quaid) is really looking like a young Riker in that second image below:

For those of you who need it, here's a look back at the key takeaways from the fourth season, followed by a look back at the official overview for the fifth and final season:

In season five of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" – subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Junior Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford … If they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign D'Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Samathan Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ranson, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana. The series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!