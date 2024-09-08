Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: lower decks, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Spotlights Tendi in New Sneak Preview

Check out a preview for the fifth and final season of Paramount+ & Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid & Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks.

With the fifth and final season of Paramount+ & Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid & Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks set to start beaming down onto streaming screens with a two-episode return on October 24, what better day than Star Trek Day (the original series debuted on September 8, 1966) to get a sneak preview of what's to come? In season five of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" – subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford…if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. This upcoming season on Paramount+ is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.

Here's a new clip that was released earlier today that we're pretty sure fans of Noël Wells' Tendi will particularly appreciate as a negotiation over just how bloodthirsty they should be goes down. Sometimes, it's all about compromising:

Here's a look back at what McMahan & EP Alex Kurtzman had to share with "Lower Decks" fans from back in April when the news first hit that the animated series would be ending with its fifth season:

To the fans, We wanted to let you know that this fall will be the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it's no exaggeration to say that every second we've spent making this show has been a dream come true. Our incredible cast, crew and artists have given you everything they have because they love the characters they play, they love the world we've built, and more than anything we all love love love Star Trek. We're excited for the world to see our hilarious fifth season which we're working on right now, and the good news is that all previous episodes will remain on Paramount+ so there is still so much to look forward to as we celebrate the Cerritos crew with a big send-off. Finally, thank you for always being so creative and joyful, for filling convention halls and chanting "LOWER DECKS!" We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures. LLAP

Mike McMahan and Alex Kurtzman

