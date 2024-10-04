Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: lower decks, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks Star O'Connell Wraps Recording Final Season

Jerry O'Connell checked in via social media to let fans know he's wrapped recording on Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Fans of Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks have had a few months to process the brutal reality that the upcoming fifth season would also be the hit animated series' final season. But with less than three weeks to go until its two-episode return on October 24, it's those social media posts from the cast that really drive home the point (and continually kick us in "the feels"). For this go-around, Jerry O'Connell (Jack Ransom) checked in on social media to let everyone know that he has officially wrapped recording Season 5: "Last record for #StarTrekLowerDecks. It has been an absolute honor to serve on The Cerritos. Great people. Great ship. Big Thanks to Capt. [Mike McMahan]."

During the fifth and final season, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" – subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford…if they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries, and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. The final run is meant to be a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles. Now, here's a look at O'Connell's posts signaling that he had wrapped recording on the series:

Here's a new clip released last month that we're pretty sure fans of Noël Wells' Tendi will particularly appreciate. It shows a negotiation over just how bloodthirsty they should suddenly be going down. Sometimes, it's all about compromising.

Here's a look back at what McMahan & EP Alex Kurtzman had to share with "Lower Decks" fans from back in April when the news first hit that the animated series would be ending with its fifth season:

To the fans, We wanted to let you know that this fall will be the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. While five seasons of any series these days seems like a miracle, it's no exaggeration to say that every second we've spent making this show has been a dream come true. Our incredible cast, crew and artists have given you everything they have because they love the characters they play, they love the world we've built, and more than anything we all love love love Star Trek. We're excited for the world to see our hilarious fifth season which we're working on right now, and the good news is that all previous episodes will remain on Paramount+ so there is still so much to look forward to as we celebrate the Cerritos crew with a big send-off. Finally, thank you for always being so creative and joyful, for filling convention halls and chanting "LOWER DECKS!" We remain hopeful that even beyond Season 5, Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and the whole Cerritos crew will live on with new adventures. LLAP

Mike McMahan and Alex Kurtzman

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!