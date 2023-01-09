Star Trek: McMahan, Mount Support Starfleet Invite for Nicolas Cage Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan and Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount want Akiva Goldsman to bring Nicolas Cage into Star Trek.

In part two of getting Nicolas Cage into the Star Trek franchise, we have Lower Decks' creator Mike McMahan tweeting, "Nic the Cage." Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount made another push tagging his executive producer in the process, "[Akiva Goldsman] Must. Make. This. Happen." The Christopher Pike actor also quote tweeted The Next Generation & Picard star Brent Spiner, "Well, of course, he is" referring to the Oscar winner upon hearing of his interest.

Nicolas Cage's Love for Sci-Fi and Star Trek

While promoting his western The Old Way, Cage was asked by Yahoo if he'd considered joining the Star Wars franchise alongside his The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent co-star Pedro Pascal, who's established himself on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian as Din Djarin. The actor admitted his passion for science fiction and being a lifelong Star Trek fan, even to the point of namedropping James T. Kirk actors William Shatner and Chris Pine. Not that Cage couldn't pull off the Zen discipline required of being a Jedi since he pulled off having no lines while maintaining his action intensity in the 2021 action horror film Willy's Wonderland, but the heart wants what the heart wants.

As far as McMahan's tweet goes, it's also a play on words considering the original pilot of Star Trek: The Original Series, which was titled "The Cage" that featured Pike's crew instead of Kirk's. Not that we should read into it too much, but if McMahan ends up being the one to pull off the Cage cameo, then I can see the series making the allusions and puns, given Lower Decks' penchant for Easter Eggs. The actor has done voiceover roles starring in The Croods franchise and doing DC (as Superman in Teen Titans GO! To the Movies) and Marvel (as Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse) roles in 2018.