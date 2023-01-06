Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Nicolas Cage Is Not Returning

There were a lot of awesome characters in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the voice talent they pulled to voice those characters made things even better. One of those great pulls was Nicolas Cage as Spider-Noir. At the end of the movie, all of the respective Spider-People go back to their own universes, but we know that some of them are returning for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but not all of them. ScreenRant recently got the chance to catch up with Cage and asked if he is returning to voice the role; right now, he doesn't know anything.

"You'd have to ask Sony. I don't know what's going on with that," Cage explained. "No one's spoken to me about that. Ask them. I don't know. I really don't. I wish they would. I love Spider-Man Noir, too. I think that's a great character. Spider-Man's the coolest superhero. And then you combine that with Cagney and Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, it's a great character."

Not all hope is lost. There is a chance that there is a smaller role that Cage could voice later down the line for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse much in the same way that Oscar Isaac did for the first movie. His scene was filmed in the eleventh hour in Isaac's home; they could do something for Cage if the moment is small and only a few lines. However, it is a shame that it looks like we won't get that original Spider-People group together for the sequel.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.