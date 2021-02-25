Star Trek: Michelle Yeoh's Section 31 Still in "Conversations" Stage?

As CBS All Access prepares to rebrand itself Paramount Plus starting March 4, ViacomCBS has spent the past 24-hours rolling out a huge amount of programming content on the way for the upgraded streamer. As expected, the "Star Trek" universe will be playing a large role in the streamer's immediate and long-term plans. Between this year and next, viewers can expect the series premieres of Prodigy (originally set for Nickelodeon) and Strange New Worlds, as well as new seasons of Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks. Did you notice two things missing? First, no mention of Short Treks returning- but bigger than that? No mention of Michelle Yeoh's Philippa Georgiou-focused spinoff series Section 31.

In an interview with Variety, "Star Trek" EP Alex Kurtzman and Paramount Plus programming chief Julie McNamara were said to be focusing on keeping the franchise's universe at a five-series slate (which it's currently at) and new additions would be made once a current series had run its course. As for where things stand with Section 31, said there were still "conversations" taking place- surprisingly vague for a series that was first announced in 2019 and many expected to be already moving forward. Looking to debut new "Star Trek" content every quarter, McMcNamara explained their philosophy for the overall franchise. "We're very careful about curating the pacing — the number of shows at any given time — and what those shows are so that we make sure that it's always exciting when there's a new track show coming out,' said McNamara. "Whether there's a show that comes up that feels additive and we should add that into the mix, or waiting for attrition of another 'Trek' show, we feel good about where we are."

Now here's a look at the new "Star Trek" universe teaser that was released on Wednesday: