Star Trek: Picard: Matalas Wants In on "Galaxy Quest;" S03 Soundtrack Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas wouldn't mind getting in on the Galaxy Quest series; a track from the Season 3 soundtrack.

Earlier this week, the news hit that Paramount+ & Paramount Television Studios were developing a streaming series take on the 1999 sci-fi/comedy film Galaxy Quest. Directed by Dean Parisot from a screenplay by David Howard and Robert Gordon (with the story by Howard), the original film starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell, Enrico Colantoni, and Robin Sachs. Well, it looks like Star Trek: Picard EP & Showrunner Terry Matalas wasn't too busy becoming the biggest rockstar in the "Star Trek" universe due to the excellence that is the final season of "Picard" to take notice – and he's a big fan. "Put me in, coach. By Grabthar's Hammer… What a Savings…'," Matalas wrote in a retweet of the initial report. So if you're listening, Paramount? You already have "Star Trek," so Matalas would be staying in-house, and we're seeing what he can do when given control of a sci-fi universe. Unless you green-light "Star Trek: Legacy"… your move, Paramount+.

An entertaining take on "Star Trek"-like franchises & their fandoms, Galaxy Quest finds a group of actors who once starred in a cult classic sci-fi series being abducted by aliens who believe that they are their on-screen counterparts – and can help them in a very real interstellar war. Here's a look at Matalas' tweet offering his support (and responding to Tara Butters that the two of them writing for the series seems something "we were born to do"):

Also, thanks to an exclusive from the fine folks over at ComingSoon, we have a track from the Star Trek: Picard 3 — Original Series Soundtrack (featuring music by Stephen Barton and Frederik Wiedmann) to pass along. "The score to Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard is a throwback to the classic theatrical scores by Jerry Goldsmith and James Horner," shared Matalas about what fans can expect to experience. "It is a musical story about legacy, about family, and about mixing the best of The Next Generation and the 'next Next Generation;' and we hope it takes you on an epic journey," explained Barton. Wiedmann added, "It was a dream come true to record our phenomenal LA orchestra for these episodes, bringing to life a huge legacy of Star Trek themes, as well as new ones." With the soundtrack available digitally as you read this, here's the track "Names Mean Everything":