Star Trek: Picard New Final Season Trailer, Lore & Moriarty Return

With the final season of Star Trek: Picard looming, we get our first comprehensive look revealed at New York Comic Con during the Star Trek Universe panel that features the full reunion of the Next Generation cast. When it starts, we see Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) at a lounge at a table. He's greeted by some Starfleet officers. We see a sea of debris around a Federation ship with Jean-Luc beginning his voiceover. "I received a distress call from Beverly Crusher".

Highlighted are Jean-Luc and his former Enterprise first officer William Riker (Jonathan Frakes with weapons drawn in a search. We see Raffi (Michelle Hurd) in a hood with Beverly's (Gates McFadden voiceover, "We are being hunted." Jean-Luc asks, "Who is it out there?" "I don't know," she responds with ominous music playing in the background before her former captain declares, "We must run." Seven (Jeri Ryan), now in command of a ship, asks, "From what?"

We see a new figure Vadic (Amanda Plummer) emerging, "How very precise with your timing, Jean-Luc Picard" before ordering the vessel to fire on his ship. We cut away to Riker and Worf (Michael Dorn), who says the most un-Worf or perhaps un-Klingon thing, "You should know that I now prefer pacifism to combat." Before the two beam away, Riker deadpans, "We're all gonna die." The trailer then shifts to Raffi planetside, "They are blind to something big" then back on the ship, "It could be what it always was. Attempts on your life," Beverly tells Jean-Luc.

As we find out how darker path Raffi's taken, we also hear from Geordi La Forge (LaVar Burton) and see his daughter Mica Burton's debut as Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi's younger daughter, as we hear Vadic's sinister intensions before the final two major reveals in major returns of Daniel Davis' Professor James Moriarty from TNG and Brent Spiner's Lore, Data's evil twin brother. Davis originally played the holodeck version of the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle character and Sherlock Holmes' archnemesis in the season two episode "Elementary, Dear Data."

Spiner's played several characters throughout Picard including Data and Dr. Alton Soong in season one and the nefarious Dr. Adam Soong in season two before reprising one of TNG's most memorable villains in Lore. In addition to Mica, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) also joins Picard season 3 as Ensign Sidney La Forge, La Forge's eldest daughter and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. The final season of Star Trek: Picard premieres on February 16.