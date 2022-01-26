Star Trek: Picard – Patrick Stewart Confirms Season 3 to Be Its Final

With the season two premiere of Star Trek: Picard looming, the third is currently in production since September 2021. Sadly according to the Paramount+ series' star Patrick Stewart and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, it will be its last. In an interview with SFX Magazine (via /Film), the plan was always intentional for the Next Generation spinoff to be three seasons.

Pictured: Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Nicole Wilder/Paramount+ ©2022 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.

Star Trek: Picard Season One Recap

Season one featured the return of several favorites from Star Trek's past, particularly from TNG with Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, and Jonathan Del Arco reprising their roles as Riker, Troi, Data, and Hugh. The story saw the former captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise, now admiral, has a falling out with the Federation to investigate an anti-Synth conspiracy driven by the Romulans. In addition to reprising his role as the beloved android, Spiner also played his creator's ancestor in Dr. Alton Soong. Picard also saw the return of Star Trek: Voyager favorite Jeri Ryan as Annika Hansen, aka Seven of Nine, who finds herself fighting for the rights of cybernetic beings of the former Borg who are being mutilated as well as exploited.

Pictured: Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and John de Lancie as Q in the key art of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: James Minchin/Paramount+ ©2022 ViacomCBS. All Rights Reserved.

New for Season Two

The upcoming second season sees the return of more favorites like John de Lancie as the omnipotent Q and Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan, who had a recurring role on the series and the subsequent TNG films. Picard's new crew that includes Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill), Soji (Isa Briones), Raffi (Michelle Hurd), Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera), and Elnor (Evan Evagora), finds themselves having to repair the past having to time travel when they finding themselves in a world they don't recognize. Frakes and Spiner are also confirmed to return for the second season, with the latter playing an original character. Star Trek: Picard season two premieres on March 3.

