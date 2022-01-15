Star Trek: Picard Stars Michelle Hurd & Jeri Ryan Set for Audio Drama

As we draw closer to Star Trek: Picard season two, Simon & Schuster and StarTrek.com are partnering up for an original audio drama called Star Trek: Picard: No Man's Land that features two of the stars of the series in Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd, reprising their respective roles as Seven of Nine and Raffi. No Man's Land picks up at the end of season one finale.

While Seven of Nine and Raffi are enjoying some much needed R&R in Raffi's remote hideaway, their downtime is interrupted by an urgent cry for help: a distant, beleaguered planet has enlisted the Fenris Rangers to save an embattled evacuation effort. As Seven and Raffi team up to rescue a mysteriously ageless professor, whose infinity-shaped talisman has placed him in the deadly sights of a vicious Romulan warlord, they take tentative steps to explore the attraction depicted in the final moments of 'Picard' season one.

No Man's Land script is penned by Kristen Beyer, who's the co-creator, writer & producer for Star Trek: Picard, and Mike Johnson, who's worked on several comic books of the franchise. Joining Ryan and Hurd are Fred Tatasciore (Lower Decks), John Kassir (Tales from the Crypt), and John Cutmore-Scott (Deception). During the events of season one of the Paramount+ series, Raffi reluctantly joined Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) on his journey to unravel a Romulan-driven anti-Synth conspiracy that influenced the Federation's stance on the artificial lifeforms. Seven (aka Annika Hansen) found a new purpose with the Fenris Rangers after her falling out with Starfleet at some point after Voyager's arrival back on earth. No Man's Land comes out on February 22nd. You can pre-order from Simon & Schuster Audio. Star Trek: Picard season two will also premiere on Paramount+ in February 2022.