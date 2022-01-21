Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer: Whoopi Goldberg's Guinan Returns

With production already underway on the third season and the series set to premiere its 10-episode second season on Thursday, March 3, what better time than now for Paramount+ to release the official trailer for Star Trek: Picard. And as much as we've appreciated seeing teases of Sir Patrick Stewart's Picard and John de Lancie's Q squaring off once again as "time trial" begins for Jean-Luc, the following preview of what's to come features the reunion we've been waiting for since it was announced. Yup, we're getting our first look at Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, reprising her beloved role as Guinan from Star Trek: The Next Generation (as you can see from the official image below):

Joining Stewart, De Lancie, and Goldberg this season are Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner, with Annie Wersching also joining the cast. Now here's your look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard (returning on March 3rd):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Picard | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyuddrlFajs)

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman and Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two.