Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Cast Impresses in New Character Portraits

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard set to return this Thursday for its second season, viewers are prepared for some serious "timey-wimey" stuff as Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) learns the hard way that Q's (John de Lancie) long-running "trial" was never properly adjourned. And along with Q, Picard will have at least two very different yet equally impactful reunions- one with Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) and the other with the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching). But will our heroes be able to fix Time in time to be able to make things right again? Or could this be the beginning of an entirely new timeline for Jean-Luc? Now normally, we would be following that up with a new teaser, behind-the-scenes featurette, or some new preview images. But this time around, the streamer is sharing a look at some amazingly impressive key art portraits of the cast that are a nice way of welcoming back some familiar faces- take a look:

Now here's a look at Stewart and the cast getting viewers ready for what's to come by filling in some of the between-seasons gaps in "Setting the Scene: Star Trek: Picard Season 2":

At the 24:00 mark of last week's episode of "The Ready Room," you can also check out an exclusive clip from this week's Season 2 return episode:

Joining Stewart, De Lancie, and Goldberg this season are Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner, with Annie Wersching also joining the cast. Now here's your look at the official trailer for the Paramount+ series (returning on March 3rd):

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman & Matalas are co-showrunners for this season.