Star Trek Picard Season 2 Teaser: John de Lancie's Q Returns in 2022

Star Trek fans who tuned in for the first panel for "Star Trek First Contact Day' were met with a whole bunch of good news, courtesy of Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart. First, viewers learned that production on the second season was officially underway- but that was far from all. Fans were also treated to the first teaser for the popular series' return, officially set for 2022. But as much as you've been told that space is the final frontier, Stewart's Picard wants viewers to know that they were wrong. Time is the final frontier, and how we deal with the choices we've made (and if we would ever change things if we could). Now if that's sounding pretty familiar to you then you're in luck because that was the other surprise. John de Lancie's Q will be returning to haunt Picard once more- because as we hear Q say in the teaser below? Picard's test has never truly ended- and it looks like he's close to getting his final grade.

Here's a look at the first official teaser for the second-season return of Star Trek: Picard, set to land on Paramount Plus in 2022:

Star Trek: Picard Season 1 starred Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Isa Briones as Dahj, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Santiago Cabrera as Cristóbal Rios, Harry Treadaway as Narek. Special guest stars during the first season included Brent Spiner as Data, Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth executive produce. CBS Television Studios produces, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.