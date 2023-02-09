Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ends with "Tremendous Opportunity": Matalas Star Trek: Picard showrunner & EP Terry Matalas teased that Season 3 ends with a "tremendous opportunity" for more stories.

It's hard to believe that we're only a week away from Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard returning for its third season. Add into that mix the fact that this is not just the final season but also an unofficial season of Star Trek: The Next Generation considering who's joined the cast this season (more on that in a minute). Except, here's the thing. Even though this is the show's final season… it may not be its final season. It started during last month's Television Critics Association's (TCA) winter press event, where executive producer Alex Kurtzman revealed that he and Stewart had originally envisioned the series as a three-season run… but that's not necessarily a "hard rule" now.

"If a show blows the doors off the place, as we're certainly hoping it will, and we're very, very proud of season 3, who knows?" Kurtzman shared at the time. And now, we have showrunner & executive producer Terry Matalas checking in with EW to offer up some more hope that this isn't the end of Jean-Luc's on-screen adventures. "It's up to the television gods. And by that, I mean Paramount+ and Alex Kurtzman. There's certainly a desire by me and many of the actors to continue some of these stories. I think the way this season ends… there's a tremendous opportunity. So I'd be lying to say that I don't have a thousand and one ideas ready to go. But you know the nature of television is mercurial. So we'll see," Matalas shared, reaffirming the belief that maybe there could be a few more voyages left.

Looking Ahead to Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Thanks to The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory), we have a preview clip from next month's return episode. And it does an excellent job of setting up the season as Jen-Luc receives a mysterious encrypted transmission. But more than the message, the bigger mystery is why it's coming through a 20-year-old-plus Enterprise-D communicator. So check out the clip below (beginning around the 28:45 mark), and then get caught up on the previously-released previews that hit over the past few months (with the series returning on February 16th):

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series. In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Daniel Davis is set to reprise his ST: TNG role as Professor Moriarty.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.