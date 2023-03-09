Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 5 "Imposter" Sneak Preview Released Thanks to Wil Wheaton & The Ready Room, we have a Worf & Raffi-focused sneak preview for next week's Star Trek: Picard S03E05 "Imposter."

Since it's only been a few hours since the latest episode of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard dropped, we're going to avoid any spoilers for "No Win Scenario." That said, we do have a preview for next week's episode, courtesy of Wil Wheaton & The Ready Room. Here's the S03E05 "Imposter" (directed by Dan Liu and written by Cindy Appel) overview that was released: "Caught by Starfleet and facing court-martial, paranoia grows as Picard struggles to uncover whether a prodigal crewman from his past has returned as an ally or an enemy hellbent on destroying them all." And in the following preview clip (beginning at the 31:47 mark), we see Raffi's (Michelle Hurd) and Worf's (Michael Dorn) training session gets interrupted by an incoming encrypted Starfleet Intelligence message from Worf's handler.

In addition, Todd Stashwick (Captain Shaw) joins Wheaton to discuss his lifetime of "Star Trek" fandom and his return to the franchise to play the U.S.S. Titan's commanding officer, Liam Shaw. Also, viewers get a look at the history of the Changelings, learn the science facts behind the science fiction in this week's episode, and more:

What You Need to Know About Star Trek: Picard Season 3

For a look ahead at what's to come, as well as the road that's already been traveled, here's a look back at what we learned about Star Trek: Picard Season 3 ahead of the streaming series' return:

Paramount+'s streaming series features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series.

In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) has been cast in the role of U.S.S. Titan Captain Liam Shaw.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premiered on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+