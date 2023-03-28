Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 7 "Dominion" Episode Trailer Released With the next chapter hitting screens this week, here's a look at the episode trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard S03E07 "Dominion."

With less than 48 hours to go until the next episode of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard, we thought that we might be deprived of a promo trailer for this week's episode, S03E07 "Dominion." But proving that late is almost always better than later, we have exactly that waiting for you in our preview rundown below (along with the episode overview, preview images, and sneak peek from The Ready Room). Here's a look…

Season 3 Episode 7 "Dominion" Preview

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 7 "Dominion": Crippled, cornered, and out of options, Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) stages a gambit to trap Vadic (Amanda Plummer) and reveal her true motive. Directed by Deborah Kampmeier and written by Jane Maggs, here's a look at the promo trailer & preview images for this week's chapter:

With Vadic at their doorstep, the Titan's best ally might be an old enemy on the next episode of #StarTrekPicard. pic.twitter.com/coqEFVLI4H — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) March 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In a very special edition of Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room, the host had a chance to sit down with Burton, Mica Burton (Alandra La Forge), and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Sidney La Forge) to discuss "family ties" and break down this week's episode. As for the preview that kicks in at around the 32:35 mark? In the following clip, we get a glimpse at who it is that Vadic (Amanda Plummer) fears as it makes it painfully clear to the Shrike captain that failure is definitely not an option:

What You Need to Know About Star Trek: Picard Season 3

For a look ahead at what's to come, as well as the road that's already been traveled, here's a look back at what we learned about Star Trek: Picard Season 3 ahead of the streaming series' return:

Paramount+'s streaming series features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series.

In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) has been cast in the role of U.S.S. Titan Captain Liam Shaw.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premiered on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+