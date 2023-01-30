Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser: For Jean-Luc, "Hope" Is On The Way With the final season kicking off on February 16th, a new Star Trek: Picard mini-teaser spotlights familiar faces as Jean-Luc speaks of hope.

When it comes to the third & final season of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard, the creative team hasn't been shy when it comes to selling this season as being one not just for "Picard" fans but for those who love & embrace the "Star Trek" franchise as a whole. With a number of familiar faces set to return for what looks to be Jean-Luc's (Stewart) final adventure (at least, with this series) and less than three weeks to go until the streaming series returns, we have a new mini-teaser spotlighting some of the final season's major players… along with some hopeful words of empowerment from Jean-Luc, himself.

With the franchise series set to begin wrapping up its run on February 16th, here's a look at the new teaser that was released earlier today focusing on the importance of "Hope," followed by a look back at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard that was released on Sunday evening:

Hope is just around the corner. Who's planning to watch the final season of #StarTrekPicard with their friends? Tag your crew in the replies. pic.twitter.com/stlfmh7Xwn — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) January 30, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Looking Ahead to Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Thanks to The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory), we have a preview clip from next month's return episode. And it does an excellent job of setting up the season as Jen-Luc receives a mysterious encrypted transmission. But more than the message, the bigger mystery is why it's coming through a 20-year-old-plus Enterprise-D communicator. So check out the clip below (beginning around the 28:45 mark), and then get caught up on the previously-released previews that hit over the past few months (with the series returning on February 16th):

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series. In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Daniel Davis is set to reprise his ST: TNG role as Professor Moriarty.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.

And here's a look at the most recent preview images released for the upcoming third & final season, as well as original season key art released during the show's TCA winter press event: