Star Trek: Picard Series Finale Sees Wil Wheaton Back on Spoiler-Watch In the following video, Wil Wheaton explains why The Ready Room is back on spoiler-watch for Star Trek: Picard finale "The Last Generation."

Right now, "Star Trek" fans are either watching the series finale of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, counting down until they can get in front of their screens to watch it, or processing all of the emotional kicks to "the feels" that "The Last Generation" brought. But there's one thing that all three groups have in common – they won't have to worry about Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and The Ready Room spoiling anything about the series wrap-up until this Saturday, April 22nd. Here's a look at Wheaton's video getting the word out and explaining why (and here's hoping we get a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 preview with Saturday's drop).

Here's a look at Wheaton putting out the word that The Ready Room is remaining spoiler-free until the weekend:

A lot happens in the series finale of #StarTrekPicard, and we're keeping our subspace channels spoiler free! Stream this week's historic episode, then join Wil Wheaton in The Ready Room this Saturday, April 22. pic.twitter.com/LQraT2SLxT — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 20, 2023

Star Trek: Picard Series Finale "The Last Generation" Preview

Over this past weekend, Wheaton and The Ready Room offered viewers their first look at the beginning of the end. In the series finale "The Last Generation" (written & directed by series showrunner & executive producer Terry Matalas), Jean-Luc (Stewart) & his reunited crew and a newly rebuilt Enterprise-D are the only ones who can save the Federation from the Borg's mass assimilation. But for there to be any chance at our heroes of making the save, sacrifices were made & losses were suffered – but that's nothing compared to what the future has in store if the Borg can't be stopped. Now, we have a look at the other official preview images that were released, showing the legendary heroes making the case for why they're "The Best Generation."

In the most recent edition of the podcast, Frakes and [SPOILER] join Wheaton to break down the streaming series' penultimate episode. In addition, the episode also looks back at Frontier Day and some interesting "Star Trek" trivia. But it's the preview at the 32:40 mark that you'll want to check out, as Geordi and Data (Spiner) let the rest of the crew know that not only is the cavalry not coming – they are the cavalry:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for "The Last Generation" that was released yesterday (followed by a look back at our previous previews of the series finale):

What began over 35 years ago ends this Thursday on the series finale of #StarTrekPicard. pic.twitter.com/THwgZ7bO6F — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) April 18, 2023

And then, we were treated to a brief preview clip from CBS Mornings. And while it may not be the longest preview in the world, it's more than enough to get our hearts beating out of our chests with love & pride – especially when Picard (Stewart) hits Geordi (Burton) with that line, "Mr. LaForge, take us in!"