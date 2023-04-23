Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Wil Wheaton/Crusher Family Reunion Wil Wheaton shared his thoughts on Wesley Crusher & a Crusher family reunion. Now, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas is checking in.

Earlier today, Wil Wheaton ("The Next Generation," The Ready Room podcast) shared his thoughts on a question that fans have been asking since the final credits rolled on Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard. Did Wil Wheaton's Wesley Crusher ever take a break from traveling across time, space & realities with the Travelers to check in with his mom, Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), and half-brother, Jack (Ed Speleers)? Next to Wheaton, McFadden & Speleers, the one person whose perspective on the matter carries some weight is none other than Showrunner & EP Terry Matalas – which is why we're glad Matalas addressed the matter during a Reddit AMA. While not able to commit to a definitive answer, Matalas believes that a meeting between the trio most likely happened before Jack's one-on-one with Q. But whether that reunion already happened in the presented timeline or is still to happen, it's a moment that Matalas wants to see. "By the time he's met Q at the end, I'd like to think he has. But maybe not," Matalas offered when posed the question. "I definitely want to see that happen."

Star Trek: Picard – Wil Wheaton on Possible Crusher Family Reunion

"I have as close to an official answer as you're going to get. It's not officially canon, but it's in my headcanon, and I used it when I wrote the Wesley Story for the 400th Star Trek comic," Wheaton wrote in his Facebook post, in response to a recent article. "One of the fundamental rules of being in the Travelers is that, once you've joined, you must NEVER interact directly with the people, places, planets, etc., that were part of your previous life, because it can affect your judgment and break reality. Wesley would like nothing more than to visit his mom and meet his brother. But he knows that not seeing them is a sacrifice he has to make in service of something so much bigger than anything else in his reality." Here's a look at Wheaton's Facebook post addressing the matter, and make sure to check out the full post, where Wheaton describes how Wesley would handle a young Q looking to keep messing with Jack and the rest of his fam:

The Ready Room & "The Last Generation"

Wheaton was joined by Jeri Ryan (Seven Of Nine) and Matalas to break down all of the big takeaways from "The Last Generation." Plus, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the episode with the cast and crew of Star Trek: Picard, learn more about how the season's score came to life and more. Here's a look at the last episode of The Ready Room for the "Picard" era – but the podcast will be back this summer for the Anson Mount, Ethan Peck & Rebecca Romijn-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: