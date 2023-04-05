Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Mysterious New Season 3 Ship Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas teased another surprise ship in the final season when Corgi announced its Season 3 models.

The hottest thing on Star Trek social media is neither George Takei nor William Shatner but Picard showrunner Terry Matalas. Upon the recent announcement of diecast company Corgi to mark First Contact Day in their releasing a range of officially licensed models from the Star Trek universe, the EP quote tweeted them and piggyback with his own, "Hello [Corgi]! I'd like to introduce you to a ship called the Titan-A! And the Shrike. And the Intrepid. The Eleos. And the… REDACTED-X."

Star Trek: What is the Mysterious 'Picard' Ship?

Not that much has been revealed as far as ships go, we don't know what vessel Tuvok (Tim Russ) is captain of, so we could see that next episode. There's also the matter of the Fleet Museum like the U.S.S. Enterprise-A from Star Trek: The Original Series films, The "HMS Bounty" Klingon Bird of Prey from 1984's The Search for Spock and 1986's The Voyage Home (1986), U.S.S. Voyager for starters. There's also Daystrom Station that's a possibility, as depicted in the episode "The Bounty," housing a wide range of relics the secretive Section 31 has been housing, including a tribble originally introduced in TOS, a second genesis device as the first was introduced in 1982's The Wrath of Khan, the body of James T. Kirk, and at one time, housed the original body of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart).

It was revealed to be stolen by the Changelings as we don't know their specific intentions as of yet, but we know it has to do with his son Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers). The current mind of Jean-Luc resides in a golem originally intended for Dr. Alton Soong (Brent Spiner). After he gave up the golem, Soong spent his remaining days constructing Data (Spiner) hybrid that incorporates elements of all Dr. Noonien Soong's (Spiner) creations into a singular body from the aforementioned Data, his evil Twin Lore, prototype B-4, and Data's daughter Lal. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

Hello @corgi! I'd like to introduce you to a ship called the Titan-A! And the Shrike. And the Intrepid. The Eleos. And the… REDACTED-X https://t.co/9U0Of13TI8 — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) April 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet