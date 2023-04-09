Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases "The Other Giant Clue" About Jack Star Trek: Picard's Terry Matalas teases there's "the other giant clue" about Jack no one's talking about & comments on the "Vox" preview.

Star Trek: Picard fans want to know what the ominous voice in Jack Crusher's (Ed Speleers) head is that beckons him. Of what we had seen so far, he has unexplainable superhuman abilities that augment his strength and speech, not to mention psychic abilities that allow him to control others remotely…at least within his field of vision as Sidney La Forge (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut) found out firsthand. When triggered, his pupils turn red… and nothing says "uncertain threat" than red eyes, right? As fans are naturally curious as to what that voice is beckoning Jack to open the door to unleash, showrunner Terry Matalas is offering some extra morsels entering the series' penultimate episode in "Vox." The following contains spoilers.

Star Trek: Picard: The Voice in Jack Crusher's Head

Using a gif of Neil Patrick Harris's Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother/Father fame yelling, "I gots to know!" the fan asked, "Why did Vadic tell Seven it's 'fitting you witness this' when Jack was facing off with her?!! I can't get that line outta my head. #StarTrekPicard" With a presumed eyebrow twitch, Matalas responded, "Why is no one talking about the other giant clue in this episode? It's RIGHT. THERE." In that very same thread, he confirmed that the female voice encouraging him to open that physical door is his mother, Gates McFadden's Dr. Beverly Crusher – or so he thinks. "It's Gates. He's hearing his mother. Or thinks he is."

As the identity of Vadic's handler remains a mystery, he/she/they have psychic abilities to manipulate Jack's mind. In the episode "Surrender," Vadic is no longer a factor after Data (Brent Spiner) opened the airlock from the U.S.S. Titan-A's bridge, sucking out Vadic and her Changelings into space while Jack was able to protect himself and Seven (Jeri Ryan) with a force field bubble. We also know from the episode preview of "Vox" that whatever Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) did to let Jack open his mind door left her running out of the room and speechless. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

