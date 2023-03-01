Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas Teases Next TNG Alum Return Is Star Trek: Picard showrunner/EP Terry Matalas teasing another "The Next Generation" return in this week's S03E03 "Seventeen Seconds"?

As we're two episodes in for Star Trek: Picard with the third's imminent premiere in "Seventeen Seconds," showrunner Terry Matalas may have tipped his hat as to who might be the next Next Generation alum to appear. Aside from the Paramount+ series lead in Patrick Stewart playing the title character, we've already seen Gates McFadden's Dr. Beverly Crusher and Jonathan Frakes William Riker in the season three premiere and the latest in Michael Dorn's Worf in the follow-up episode "Disengage." A fan ran up a checklist of things she needs to see from the next episode: the first is angst between Beverly and Picard, the second is more sarcasm from Jack (Ed Speleers), third is more quick funny outcomes from Shaw (Todd Stashwick), fourth is "everyone complimenting Riker for standing for our cause," and the fifth is "DEANNA," referring to Marina Sirtis' character.

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Responds to Fan Inquiry About Return

Picard executive producer and showrunner Terry Matalas responded with check marks on the first three, a grin for the fourth, and a smirk on the last. When we last checked on Deanna Troi, it was season one as she and her spouse Riker were living on the planet Napenthe with their child harboring their former Enterprise captain Jean-Luc and Soji (Isa Briones), who were fleeing from their Romulan pursuers. When the Enterprise-D captain and first officer reunite, Riker reveals things haven't been so copacetic between the two where he figures the space and time apart will benefit the both of them.

If Sirtis does come back in this episode, Troi's skills on the Enterprise as the ship's counselor and empathic abilities as a Betazoid should prove invaluable, once again, to get a picture of the threats they might face – especially with an adversary like Vadic (Amanda Plummer). On another front, Stashwick teased Shaw will be butting heads with Beverly (probably over her son Jack, we're thinking). Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.