Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 3 "Seventeen Seconds" Promo Released With a new episode of Star Trek: Picard hitting this week, here's the teaser trailer released earlier today for S03E03 "Seventeen Seconds."

Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard has a lot on its plate this week when S03E03 "Seventeen Seconds" hits our screens. There's that "family reunion" between Jean-Luc (Stewart), Jack (Ed Speleers), and Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden) – which may be cut short permanently if our heroes can't escape Vadic's (Amanda Plummer) pursuit. Meanwhile, Raffi (Michelle Hurd) & Worf (Michael Dorn) are tracking a threat that could strike at the heart of Starfleet, so clearly, they have their hands full. And that's not the half of it, as you're about to see in the official teaser trailer that was released earlier today (included in our updated preview for S03E03 "Seventeen Seconds."

Season 3 Episode 3 "Seventeen Seconds" Preview

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 3 "Seventeen Seconds": Picard (Stewart) grapples with an explosive, life-altering revelation while the Titan and her crew try to outmaneuver a relentless Vadic (Plummer) in a lethal game of nautical cat and mouse. Meanwhile, Raffi (Michelle Hurd) and Worf (Michael Dorn) uncover a nefarious plot from a vengeful enemy Starfleet has long since forgotten. Directed by Jonathan Frakes and written by Jane Maggs & Cindy Appel.

On the next episode of #StarTrekPicard, Jean-Luc Picard-size enemies are hot on the heels of the Titan. pic.twitter.com/jVUz2wPefZ — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) March 1, 2023

And here's a look back at the action-packed preview for this week's episode that Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) had to share, courtesy of Paramount+'s The Ready Room podcast. Also, Wheaton and Ed Speleers (Jack Crusher) discuss the eyebrow-arching revelations from this week's episode, S03E02 "Disengage." In addition, viewers are treated to a tour of Vadic's (Amanda Plummer) starship, the Shrike, learn the backstory on District Six, and more (with the sneak preview of S03E03 "Seventeen Seconds" kicking in at around the 33:15 mark below):

What You Need to Know About Star Trek: Picard Season 3

For a look ahead at what's to come, as well as the road we took to get here, check out the following featurettes for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 (followed by a look back at previous previews):

Paramount+'s streaming series features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series.

In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) has been cast in the role of U.S.S. Titan Captain Liam Shaw.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premiered on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.