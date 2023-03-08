Star Trek: Picard Star Michael Dorn on Fans Embracing "The Journey" Star Trek: Picard star Michael Dorn (Worf) reminds fans why they should enjoy the ride rather than focus on spin-offs & endings.

Michael Dorn is the only Star Trek actor to be a featured cast member of two franchise series, The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine, along with the four TNG feature films. Picard marks his live-action return to Worf since 2002's Nemesis. We discover the beloved Federation lieutenant commander, and the modern Kahless of the Klingon empire, is working in Starfleet Intelligence and is operating as the handler of Cmdr Rakki Musiker (Michelle Hurd), the engineer-turned-operative. The two are trying to unravel a conspiracy that threatens the galaxy. Dorn spoke with Cinemablend about how the priorities of some of the Trek fanbase are misguided when it comes to the franchise.

Star Trek: Picard: Michael Dorn on Fan Priorities

"I think that people are obsessed with endings and send-offs," Dorn said. "And, it kind of goes to my spiritual journey, Worf's spiritual journey, that it's not about the goal. It's about the journey. As we have seen, how many times have we ended 'The Next Generation?' I don't think the fans necessarily want that." While Paramount+ is touting the third and final season as the TNG crew's final journey, the cast is leaving it more open-ended. "I always joke, 'Hey, we're in space. Anything can happen.' … Who knows what will happen? I just don't know," he added about the crew's future. "But I think the [statements about] endings and the send-offs are overused." With Picard's final season and Discovery ending with season five in 2024, the only other active live-action series is Strange New Worlds, which is slated for release later in 2023. The animated show Lower Decks has been renewed for season four, and Prodigy will be back for a second animated season. The theatrical front is still a mess as Paramount tries to figure out what to do with the fourth Kelvin film. Paramount+ released a featurette on Worf and his character evolution called "A Warrior's Journey."

The clip starts with his introduction to Raffi as we see badass highlights across TNG & DS9. "I was approached by the producers, and they said, 'We'd like to talk to you, discuss coming back,' and I had ideas about where I thought Worf would be at this point." It then shifts to executive producer and showrunner Terry Matalas. "Michael Dorn felt as though that Worf was probably a bit more of a samurai," he said. "And that was something that really struck us as writers, though; that's a really interesting place to be." For more, including how Worf's spiritual journey parallels Dorn's, his arc, and more, you can check out the video below. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.