Star Trek: Picard Releases Season 3 Ep. 4 "No Win Scenario" Images With a new episode hitting this week, here are preview images and a sneak preview for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard S03E04 "No Win Scenario."

As episode overviews go, the one that was released for Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard S03E04 "No Win Scenario" is tending to lean towards the ominous side. Granted, considering the position that our heroes are finding themselves in, maybe a bright & cheery overview would've been stranger. Whatever the case, the description states that Picard (Stewart), Riker (Jonathan Frakes), and the rest of the crew "must confront the sins of their past" while the Titan essentially bobs & weaves its way around a mysterious space anomaly. To go along with the preview that was released last week, we now have the episode's official preview images that went live earlier today – take a look & let the speculating begin!

Courtesy of Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room podcast, we also have a sneak preview showing Riker in a bad situation that may have just gotten worse. Here's a look at what's ahead with Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard S03E04 "No Win Scenario" (beginning at around the 31:25 mark):

What You Need to Know About Star Trek: Picard Season 3

For a look ahead at what's to come, as well as the road that's already been traveled, here's a look back at what we learned about Star Trek: Picard Season 3 ahead of the streaming series' return:

Paramount+'s streaming series features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on "The Next Generation," and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series.

In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) has been cast in the role of U.S.S. Titan Captain Liam Shaw.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premiered on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+