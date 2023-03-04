Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner: TNG Cast "Will Get Their Due" Star Trek: Picard's Terry Matalas urges patience, promising TNG characters (and others?!) "will get their due and their own stories in time."

It's probably to no one's surprise of Star Trek: Picard season three's success aside from the most cynical fans (which they would probably still find something to complain about if Gene Roddenberry came back from the dead and took back the franchise). Probably least surprised is executive producer and showrunner Terry Matalas, who went above and beyond bringing The Next Generation to feel back to the Paramount+ series from the look, and sound, while reuniting the bulk of the original syndicated series cast. The following contains spoilers for the episode "Seventeen Seconds."

Star Trek Fan to Matalas: "Where's Geordi La Forge?"

One impatient fan is asking the EP where LeVar Burton's Geordi La Forge is. After all, we're already introduced to one of his daughters in helmsperson of the U.S.S. Titan-A in Ensign Sydney La Forge, played by Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, as her role slowly expands in the series. "We're 3 episodes into #StartrekPicardSeason3 and yet [LeVar Burton] has not appeared. Where is the great engineer/educator/reading advocate?" the fan asked on social media. "I promise you everyone will get their due and their own stories in time. Just be patient. Maybe even some characters you weren't expecting as well," responded Matalas, with a nudge-and-wink tease at the end.

Aside from drawing near-universal praise for his work on Star Trek: Picard, Matalas is one the most diligent when it comes to responding to any inquiry that comes his way. Another fan was concerned about how much abuse Jean-Luc is getting given what transpired between him and his former first officer and temporary captain of the Titan in William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) writing, "A note on #StarTrekPicard – as much as I love seeing Patrick Stewart reprise his role, it is incredibly hard that this entire series has been him getting the shit kicked out of him. Everyone is always so upset with him. The later years have not been kind to our beloved captain."

Matalas responded, "I feel this. You'll like the next episode. It strikes a balance that will make you feel love for our Captain once again without compromising drama." I get it's 2023, and nourishing these interactions does help enhance fans' intimacy with the show over social media (similar to conventions) has its own value, but if the artists' are delivering so far, then enjoy the f***ing ride! Stop nitpicking the rollercoaster when you haven't landed on that specific part of the track you'll be arriving in mere seconds. There are seven episodes to go. We have Jean-Luc, Riker, Worf (Michael Dorn), Beverly (Gates McFadden), and Troi (Marina Sirtis) already, and I have no doubt the latter will return BEYOND the flashback. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

