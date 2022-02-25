Star Trek: Picard Stars Ryan & Hurd Discuss Q Impact & Series Ending

As season two of Star Trek: Picard approaches, we're also coming to find out the cast and crew are in the middle of filming their third and (sadly) final season. At the end of the first season, we come to find that Annika Hansen (Jeri Ryan), aka Seven of Nine, developed a bond with Starfleet engineer Raffaela "Raffi" Musiker(Michelle Hurd) into a possible relationship. Aside from their audio adventure that directly follows the season one finale in "No Man's Land", the two spoke with Collider about what filming seasons two and three back-to-back means for the series and what having John de Lancie's Q in his live-action return means for the franchise.

"Well, the quick answer is we can't tease anything about 'Picard' season three [laughs], except we're almost done shooting it and it's going to be amazing," the Star Trek: Voyager star said. "You guys will love it, but I can't tell you anything else beyond that about season three." "We can tell you one thing, which is kind of big and it's always been this way. Season three will be our finish of 'Star Trek: Picard'," Hurd added. "It's always been planned that way and I think the thing that's really cool about that one, you know is that our writers and producers get to create a lovely sendoff so that it's not a surprise cliffhanger, then we're done. You'll never see this again. We get to really finish telling a story and I think you guys are gonna really dig it both seasons. Seasons two and three are amazing adventures, a rollercoaster ride. We got Easter Eggs all over it so that you can find some stuff and be like, 'Wait a second! I know what that's a nod to.' So I think it's going to be a real pleasure and a fun adventure for new and old fans."

Q's Appeal in the Star Trek Franchise

As far as having de Lancie returned, both explained the intrigue behind Q. "A good villain is loved forever, right?" Hurd said. "[He's] someone who's complex, powerful, and omnipotent like he is. I mean how can you not want to sort of see what else he could do and have him come back?" "John de Lancie is just such a wonderful actor that you know he's very compelling to watch I think," Ryan added. Season two of Star Trek: Picard, which also stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora, Annie Wersching, Brent Spiner, and Whoopi Goldberg, premieres on Paramount+ on March 3rd.