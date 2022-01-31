Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser Has Serious Action, Subtle Dubstep

With only a little more than a month to go until Star Trek: Picard returns to Paramount+ for a second season that sees Sir Patrick Stewart's Picard and John de Lancie's Q squaring off once again as a "time trial" begins for Jean-Luc & the crew (with Whoopi Goldberg returning to her ST: TNG role as Guinan). Up until now, most of what we've seen (trailers, preview images, etc.) has been very serious and storyline-driven. But this time around, we're getting a teaser that not only focuses on the action but also dials up Picard's badass levels to a "10" (and we're not sure, but there may also be a veiled attempt at dubstep going on in there).

Here's a look at the newest teaser for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, returning to our streaming screens on March 3:

Joining Stewart, De Lancie, and Goldberg this season are Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner, with Annie Wersching also joining the cast. Now here's your look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard (returning on March 3rd), followed by the season overview as well as the first set of preview images:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek: Picard | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyuddrlFajs)

Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 22st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy's future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Stewart Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Goldsman and Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two.