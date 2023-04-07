Star Trek: Picard: TNG's Denise Crosby Appreciates Tasha Yar Respect Original "The Next Generation" star Denise Crosby thanked everyone involved with the Tasha Yar nod in Star Trek: Picard S03E08 "Surrender."

The Star Trek: Picard episode "Surrender" tied up so many loose ends in regard to not only the third season but also those lingering from the days of The Next Generation. In fact, all the episodes this season took the opportunity at some point to cherish something from the past, drawing near-universal acclaim from past and current fans from the Trek universe. One such nod didn't go unnoticed as Denise Crosby went on social media to thank the show and producers for their tribute to original U.S.S. Enterprise-D chief of security Lt. Tasha Yar, who infamously killed off in the season one episode "Skin of Evil." The following contains major spoilers for the episode.

Star Trek: Picard Tribute to Tasha Yar

"So happy Tasha was still such a significant part of the TNG crew that she was remembered tonight…[Paramount Plus] [Star Trek] [Trek Online Game] [Star Trek On PPlus] [Terry Matalas]," Crosby wrote. Matalas responded, "We'd never forget Tasha. And certainly, Data wouldn't either!" The scene in question involved the final battle between Dr. Noonien Soong's greatest android creations in Data and his evil twin Lore, all played by Brent Spiner. In season three of Picard, Noonien's son Dr. Alton Soong (Spiner), spent his remaining days building a hybrid version of his father's work into a single body that would retain aspects from Data, Lore, and the prototype B-4.

As the crew of the Shrike took over the U.S.S. Titan-A, Data's best friend Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) hooked him back to the ship's computer in hopes he can help retake the ship, knowing turning him on again could result in Lore taking over the body and erasing his brother. Rather than "fight" Lore, Data decided to "give" his brother all his fond memories of his life from his time portraying Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes with his signature pipe and hat, a tricorder, the playing cards that he played Poker with his Enterprise crewmates, the hologram of Tasha from the TNG episode "Measure of a Man," and what finally broke him, his orange tabby cat, Spot. Overwhelmed with emotion, Data came from the brink, and Lore disintegrated in their final embrace. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.