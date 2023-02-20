Star Trek: Picard: Gates McFadden on Denise Crosby/Tasha Yar Being MIA Gates McFadden on Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Denise Crosby's (Tasha Yar) feelings about the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere.

Denise Crosby doesn't exactly have a conventional history when it comes to her history in the Star Trek franchise. The actress was an original cast member in Star Trek: The Next Generation as the U.S.S. Enterprise-D chief of security Lt. Tasha Yar but was killed off during season one in the episode "Skin of Evil" with Lt. Worf (Michael Dorn) taking over. She has since played her daughter in Romulan Commander Sela, becoming a primary advisor for Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). While Crosby was able to get a much better ending with Yar in the season three alternate timeline episode "Yesterday's Enterprise," as well as an appearance in the series finale "All Good Things," she's been feeling a little left out of the TNG hype writing on social media, "Feeling a little left out of all the [Star Trek] hype for [StarTrekOnPPlus] Picard. Not invited to the premiere, BUT, still, Tasha Yar, I will not forget her!"

Star Trek: TNG's Gates McFadden Responds

At least one Picard star took notice in Gates McFadden, who played chief medical officer Dr. Beverly Crusher in six of the seven seasons on TNG and reprising her role in the Paramount+ series' third and final season along with the bulk of the primary TNG cast. "None of us will… and if there is a legacy future for beloved characters like yours, I will bet money she will be BACK in all her glory! love you🖖🏻" the actress wrote. Crosby told fans at a convention, "You'll see Tasha Yar, but I'm not going to tell you how." To which executive producer and showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed himself. Star Trek: Picard, which also stars Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Amanda Plummer, Daniel Davis, and Brent Spiner, streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

