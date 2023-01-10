Star Trek: Picard EP Terry Matalas Promises Final Season 3 Trailer Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas promises there will be an official final trailer for the third season.

It's hard to believe we're just a little more than a month out from the Enterprise-D's crew's final journey as Star Trek: Picard inches towards its third and final season. Executive producer Terry Matalas is as transparent as they come to what Paramount+ will allow as far as showrunner go offered an affirming response to a fan asking if we'll get one final trailer. When we'll see that is another question, however. With Monday brining the show's official Television Critics Association winter press event panel, we were certain that a trailer drop was at hand. It wasn't (though we did get a really cool key art poster).

To recap what's been revealed so far for the TNG crew and beyond: Annika Hansen (aka Seven of Nine), played by Jeri Ryan, finally accepts a commissioned Starfleet officer role after serving alongside Federation legends like Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). It seems like Raffi (Michelle Hurd) has gone to the "dark side," whatever that is in Star Trek. We at least know that Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), the chief medical officer on Enterprise-D & E, sent a distress signal to specifically summon her former captain, now an admiral. Jean-Luc, his former first officer on the Enterprise, William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), and the now-pacifist Worf (Michael Dorn) will go commando at some point. We don't know what Troi (Marina Sirtis) or Geordi (LeVar Burton) will do. We'll also see the returns of popular adversaries in the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle character Professor James Moriarty (Daniel Davis) and Brent Spiner's Lore. The new big bad is Amanda Plummer's Vedic, who has some personal vendetta against Jean-Luc.

We'll see Denise Crosby's Tasha Yar return in some form, not that dead characters haven't returned in some alternate timeline or flashbacks or anything. We also know season two CMO in Diana Muldaur's Dr. Katherine Pulaski won't return, and nothing is known if Beverly's son Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) will take a break from his Traveler duties to "hang out" with the crew again as he did in 2002's Nemesis. Star Trek: Picard season three premieres on February 16th on Paramount+.