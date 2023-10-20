Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, season 2, star trek, star trek: prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy S02 Has "Aspirations of Deep Space Nine" & More

Star Trek: Prodigy Writer/EP Aaron Waltke posted an update on how Season 2 is looking, adding that it "leaves an open doorway for more."

Earlier this month, the good news that Star Trek: Prodigy fans had been campaigning their butts off for became a reality. That's when series creators Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman and writer & executive producer Aaron Waltke confirmed that Netflix will be the official new home for the Kate Mulgrew-starring animated series beginning with Season 2 in 2024. In addition, the first season will join the streaming service later this year (except in Canada, where "Prodigy" is carried by CTV.ca & the CTV App and in SkyShowtime's European territories: the Nordics, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Central & Eastern Europe). Now, Waltke has shared an update that we're pretty sure will ramp up fans' excitement levels to a "Spinal Tap"-loving 11. "Just came from another mix of [Star Trek: Prodigy] Season Two, an episode setting the stage for our season end game," Waltke shared. "Truly feels like every episode is a finale now — aspirations of 'Deep Space Nine' in gallant space opera, hope, and heroism in the line of duty." But if you're assuming from what you just read that the second season was written as some sort of overall finale, Waltke adds later on in response, "Our season two leaves an open doorway for more!"

Here's a look at Waltke's tweet/x from earlier this evening – followed by a look back to when the news first hit:

Just came from another mix of #StarTrekProdigy Season Two, an episode setting the stage for our season end game. Truly feels like every episode is a finale now — aspirations of Deep Space Nine in gallant space opera, hope and heroism in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/8xaUUt7Ssi — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) October 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at what Kevin Hageman & Dan Hageman, EP Alex Kurtzman, and Waltke had to share earlier this month about the show's future:

In an extended look at the second season opener from August, the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar (Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf) is now warrant Starfleet officers in training — reunited for an internship under the command of Admiral Janeway (Mulgrew). Getting started, the five are introduced to Robert Picardo's The Doctor – yup, from our real-life days when Star Trek: Voyager was still on our screens. Aboard Janeway's new ship, they learn of their next mission – observe a wormhole that they are all too familiar with. Oh, and yes – that is Voyager-A that we get a look at over on the franchise's main website.

Kate Mulgrew's Kathryn Janeway is joined by Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us), Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer), Angus Imrie (The Crown, The Kid Who Would Be King), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth, Close Enough), Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and John Noble (Fringe) in the main voice cast. Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran have also joined the season's voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, Alexander will voice Doctor Noum, and Beltran will reprise his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!