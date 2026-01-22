Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, star trek: prodigy, Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Prodigy Writer on Starfleet Academy Nod to Gwyn's Future

Star Trek: Prodigy's Aaron J. Waltke (Wings of Fire) reacted to Starfleet Academy's nod to Gwyndala's new rank on the series' memorial wall.

Article Summary Starfleet Academy honors Prodigy's Gwyn with a memorial wall nod to her new ambassador rank.

Writer Aaron J. Waltke celebrates Starfleet Academy's tribute to Gwyndala's ongoing legacy.

Gwyn's journey from Vau N'Akat agent to saving the Federation is remembered in the franchise.

Star Trek: Prodigy's legacy endures, keeping character futures alive beyond the canceled series.

With Star Trek: Prodigy sadly never reaching its full potential, writer Aaron J. Waltke will forever be grateful for what the opportunity Nickelodeon animated series provided given its chaotic existence from its premiere on Paramount+ in 2021, its sudden cancellation when creators Dan and Kevin Hageman were on the cusp of completing the second season, the long delay, the presumptive lifeline from Netflix to run season two, and presumably, final nail on the coffin when Netflix's interest was only extended to release the season without any further interest. Without any streaming home, the only way fans can enjoy the series, thankfully, is via the physical Blu-ray release. While it could easily be shunted away into obscurity, Starfleet Academy creator Gaia Violo and showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau allowed for a physical monument wall immortalizing the names of the franchise's past characters from The Original Series to Discovery, the latter is the latest in the Prime timeline, taking place in the 32nd century, with the last rank issued by Starfleet. Waltke took to social media to point out one name that most fans might have missed, along with a screenshot.

Star Trek: Prodigy Writer Aaron J. Waltke on Series Nod in Starfleet Academy

"Ambassador Gwyndala #StarTrek #StarTrekProdigy," Waltke wrote with a screenshot containing her name. Voiced by Ella Purnell (Fallout), Gwyn, a female Vau N'Akat, was one of the young crew of the USS Protostar on Prodigy. Her initial mission was to help her father, the Diviner (John Noble), take the Protostar to help bring about the end of the Federation, using the vessel's exploit to cripple the fleet, potentially. Upon seeing the crew's potential and what the Federation is really about, she chooses her new friends and helps save the Federation.

In the second season, the crew helps save the galaxy from the Loom, beasts that consume timelines, by assisting Wesley Crusher (voiced by Wil Wheaton, reprising his Next Generation role), a traveler with special abilities, to keep them at bay to a certain point. With season two's end, we get another reunion between TNG castmates between Wheaton and "space mom" Gates McFadden, who reprised her role as Dr. Beverly Crusher, and it's revealed that Prodigy season two takes place long before season three of Picard, as we discover the Crusher brothers finally meet, but sadly off-screen. At Prodigy's end, the former Protostar crew are recognized as ensigns.

