Star Trek: Section 31 "Definitely Going Full Steam Ahead": Yeoh

Star Trek: Section 31 star Michelle Yeoh had a very promising update to pass along regarding how the special original movie event is looking.

The last time we checked in with how things were going with Michelle Yeoh's return as Philippa Georgiou for the special original movie event Star Trek: Section 31, the SAG-AFTRA strike wasn't quite done. But a lot has changed since the end of August – and now, we have a very special update from Yeoh regarding how things are looking. "I just came back from Toronto, and what does that tell you? We are definitely prepping. We are definitely going full steam ahead. And thank you. 'Section 31' is very special to me, and I'm so happy we're doing it," Yeoh shared with Collider during an interview in support of Yeoh's upcoming Netflix series, The Brothers Sun. Produced by CBS Studios, the story finds Yeoh's Georgiou joining a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets – and facing the sins of her past. Now, we have a production update to pass along – as well as an interesting question about whether the project has gotten a name change.

"I'm beyond thrilled to return to my 'Star Trek' family and to the role I've loved for so long," said Yeoh in a statement when the news was first announced. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of 'Star Trek' launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

EP Alex Kurtzman added, "All the way back in 2017, before the first season of 'Star Trek: Discovery' had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou. She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of 'Trek,' and now, six years later, 'Star Trek: Section 31' finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team 'Trek' couldn't be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!"

Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Yeoh, and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

