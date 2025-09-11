Star Trek: SNW/Doctor Who, Hannibal, Harley Quinn: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO Max's Peacemaker, Apple TV+'s Pluribus, WWE/AEW, NBC's SNL, James Gunn & Harley Quinn, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, STARZ's Power: Origins, AMC's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video's Gen V, MeTV's Svengoolie's BOO-Nanza 2025, Bryan Fuller & Hannibal/The Silence of the Lambs, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & BBC's Doctor Who, Author Michael Connelly, Star Trek: Khan, AnimEigo's Sasuke, NBC's Cheers, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, September 11, 2025:

Rumor: WrestleMania 43 Going to Saudi Arabia in 2027?!

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 "Need I Say Door" Image Gallery Released

Pluribus: We Learn How Rhea Seehorn's Carol Takes Her Coffee

WWE Ticket Prices Not Expensive Enough Yet, Says TKO Exec

Bowen Yang Discusses SNL Departures, Returning for Season 51

AEW Dynamite Preview: The Chadster's Sober Suffering Continues

James Gunn Post Honors Harley Quinn, Batman: TAS's Arleen Sorkin

The Walking Dead: Dead City Welcomes Aimee Garcia to Season 3 Cast

Power: Origins Casts Spence Moore as Ghost, Charlie Mann as Tommy

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Spotlights Narsil

Gen V Season 2: Godolkin U Releases Sophomore Yearbook Pictures

Svengoolie's BOO-Nanza 2025: New Svengoolie Double Features & More!

Hannibal: Fuller Wants Zendaya as Clarice Starling for "Lambs" Series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03 Finale Drops "Doctor Who" Easter Egg

"Bosch" Author Michael Connelly's Crime Reporter Days Set for Series

Hazbin Hotel, Alien: Earth/Weaver, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Khan Star Wrenn Schmidt on Finding Marla McGivers' Voice

SASUKE – The Complete TV Series: Classic '60s Anime Set for Blu-Ray

Cheers: Ted Danson on Avoiding "Sam Malone" Typecasting After Series

