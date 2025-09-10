Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Hazbin Hotel, Alien: Earth/Weaver, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Svengoolie, Alien: Earth, Gen V, Hazbin Hotel, High Potential, Wednesday, Lady Gaga, OMITB, Emmys, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's Sheriff Country, MeTV's Svengoolie, Lizzo & Kelly Clarkson, Sigourney Weaver & Alien: Earth, WWE/AEW, S.W.A.T. Exiles, Prime Video's Gen V, HBO Max's The Conjuring, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, ABC's High Potential, Crunchyroll's Spy X Family, Netflix's Wednesday, Lady Gaga & Stephen Colbert, Netflix & Charlie Brooker, Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, CBS's 77th Emmy Awards, HBO's The Chair Company, Sherlock Holmes, Star Trek: Khan, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 10, 2025:

Sheriff Country Character Portraits, Behind-the-Scenes Images Released

WWE Raw Review: AJ Lee's Victory Lap Over Tony Khan and AEW Continues

Svengoolie Set to Get an Early Jump on "The Bad Seed" This Saturday

Lizzo Joins Kelly Clarkson For a Night of "Songs & Stories" (PREVIEW)

Sigourney Weaver Gives "Profound" Alien: Earth Series High Marks

Pro Wrestling Tees' Talent Lineups for LACC and NYCC Revealed

S.W.A.T. Exiles Pilot Director, Spinoff Series Regulars Announced

Gen V Season 2: The "Guardians of Godolkin" Make Pumpkin Spice Creepy

The Conjuring: HBO Max Series Reportedly Sets Showrunner, Writers

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Teaser: Vox Has Some "Breaking News" to Share

High Potential Cast on What You Need to Know Heading Into Season 2

SPY x FAMILY Season 3 Set to Premiere on Crunchyroll This October

Wednesday: Fred Armisen Confirms Uncle Fester Spinoff in The Works

Lady Gaga, "Vanish Into You" Help Colbert Kick Off His Final Season

Details on Black Mirror Creator's New Netflix Crime Thriller Released

Tostitos Partners With Only Murders In The Building On New Campaign

77th Emmy Awards: Colbert, Sweeney, Paulson, Ortega & More to Present

The Chair Company: Tim Robinson, HBO Comedy Series Lands in October

Sherlock Holmes: Legendary Detective Set for New Animated Series

Star Trek: Khan Review: Andrews and Schmidt Shine in Audio Drama

Gen V, Howard Stern, The Lincoln Lawyer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

