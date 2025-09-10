Posted in: Anime, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: sasuke

SASUKE – The Complete TV Series: Classic '60s Anime Set for Blu-Ray

The classic '60s ninja anime series SASUKE, the inspiration for the popular character in Naruto, is getting a Blu-Ray release next month.

Anime distributor AnimEigo and parent company MediaOCD announced the upcoming home media Blu-ray release of SASUKE – The Complete Television Series on October 14th. The historic 1968 anime series comes to North America for the very first time in a complete collection that has been thoughtfully restored from the original film assets and features newly produced subtitles and a previously unreleased English dub. SASUKE depicts the life and training of a young ninja during Japan's tumultuous Sengoku period and was directed by Kiyoshi Onishi and based on a manga by Sanpei Shirato. It was known for its dark themes and brutal depictions of war and was also an inspiration for the Naruto franchise and the character Sasuke Uchiha. It's one of the earliest anime series featuring a kid ninja.

SASUKE – The Complete TV Series Details

During the 17th century, Lord Tokugawa waged a ruthless war of domination across Japan. Among his targets are the mighty Sarutobi clan, whose most formidable warrior is Daisuke Ozaru. When Ozaru's wife is assassinated, his young son Sasuke – traumatized and believing his father dead – considers himself an orphan. Unbeknownst to him, a mysterious traveler who takes him in is actually Ozaru in disguise. And now, father and son walk a hidden path, as Daisuke secretly trains Sasuke to become a deadly master ninja, so that one day, he can avenge his mother and strike back at the empire that destroyed their family.

Sasuke was an adaptation of the manga series by Sanpei Shirato that ran from 1961 to 1966. The series was considered a classic and was collected in 20 tankubon volumes.

"SASUKE – The Complete TV Series" Blu-Ray Info:

$59.95 SRP

English dubbed audio (2.0)

Newly designed cardboard slipcover with additional artwork

29 episodes on 3 discs

Contains realistic violence. For ages 13 and up

For sale in North America, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand only

SASUKE – The Complete TV Series is available for pre-order.

