"Bosch" Author Michael Connelly's Crime Reporter Days Set for Series

"Bosch" creator and bestselling author Michael Connelly is developing a new Paramount TV series based on his early days as a crime reporter.

Article Summary Author Michael Connelly is developing a new TV drama about his real-life crime reporter days in Florida.

Series will be produced by Paramount Television Studios under Matt Thunell's leadership.

Jim Leonard, known for Ray Donovan, joins Connelly as co-creator and showrunner on the project.

Connelly’s novels have already inspired hit shows like Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Ballard.

Bestselling crime author and creator of hit series "Bosch," "Ballard," and "The Lincoln Lawyer," Michael Connelly, is launching a drama series based on his days as a crime reporter that ended up fueling his novels. His original career as a crime beat writer at Florida's Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Fort Lauderdale News and Sun-Sentinel is now the basis for a drama series in development at the new Paramount Television Studios run by former Skydance TV President Matt Thunell. With three hit shows on Amazon Prime, Paramount is betting on Connelly bringing his winning streak to the streamer.

Connelly worked the crime beat after graduating from the University of Florida. After his stints at the two Florida papers, he worked as a crime reporter for the Los Angeles Times before segueing to writing books. His Bosch novels have spawned a TV series franchise for Prime Video that includes mothership Bosch and offshoots Bosch: Legacy and Ballard. Connelly has executive-produced all three as well as Netflix's series adaptation of his novel The Lincoln Lawyer. Nightshade, the first novel featuring a new cop hero named Stillwell who works the beat on Catalina Island off the coast of Los Angeles, came out earlier this year. Connelly's reporter hero, Jack McAvoy, was the main character in some of his novels and teams up with Mickey Haller in this fall's upcoming Lincoln Lawyer novel, The Proving Ground.

Connelly is co-creating the Untitled Florida Task Force series with playwright/TV writer Jim Leonard, best known for his work on Showtime's Ray Donovan, who will serve as showrunner. The two will executive produce with Rick Jackson. Theresa Snider from Connelly's Hieronymus Pictures will be co-executive producer. PTVS is the studio.

Sources said the project originated at Skydance Television and was carried over to PTVS after Skydance's acquisition of Paramount Global. In addition to Skydance Television, PTVS absorbed Paramount Global's MTV Entertainment Studios/Showtime production division. The new TV label under the Paramount Pictures umbrella focuses on streaming series for sibling Paramount+ and third-party buyers.

