Star Trek: SNW: Melissa Navia Makes Great Case for Union Solidarity

With less than a month to go until Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Ethan Peck & Rebecca Romijn-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns to streaming screens for its second season, this would normally be the time when we would share a teaser or a preview image – something along those lines. But for this go-around, the spotlight shines on what's going on behind the scene as the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike rages on. Now, we've been as big of a fan of Melissa Navia for their social media presence just as much as for their portrayal of Lt. Erica Ortegas – and if we ever needed an example to slap down on the table explaining why, it would be Navia's 16-tweet response to a not-so-pleasant person who doesn't understand why the WGA would be going after shows that are still in production (in this case, Showtime's Billions – which Navia appeared in for one episode).

"Didn't being on 'Billions' give you a huge break? Have you thought about the crew you worked with and how they will pay their bills?" the individual tweeted. "There are no writers on set from what I've heard; why not let the crew finish the last episode of the series u were lucky to be on?" While making it a point to push back on some of the comments offered (like that "lucky" part), Navia's response elevated the conversation to an important discussion about the importance of what the WGA is doing and why it's essential for unions to come together & support one another during labor fights of this magnitude. We've included the first tweet and a full transcript of what Navia had to say here (but make sure to show those tweets some love personally).

Hey Denis! Your comment below is so egregious & insulting to me as a working actor with a lifetime of friends in the film/TV industry that I'm choosing to respond to it in this here thread in case anyone else is as confused as you are about the #WGAstrike. 1/16 https://t.co/I5ah8O6COD — Melissa Navia (@melissaCnavia) May 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The [WGA East] & [WGA West] are on strike because their future is in jeopardy. Their ability to pay their bills, Denis. To make a living. The AMPTP/studios refused to negotiate with them on key points that would safeguard their rights and acknowledge their undeniable value.

WGA members overwhelmingly voted to strike if their fair & reasonable requests were not met. And so here we are. Strikes are a last resort—a union's show of collective strength. They are disruptive because they must be. Which is why WGA writers are asking us to STOP FILMING.

To be clear, most shows are not filming right now. Most shows, including mine, are on hiatus because without writers you cannot film. Because the story is not finished until filming is finished. But some shows continue to film despite round-the-clock picketing. Why?

Because studios. Because even though every show filming right now is a slap in the face to all striking writers, studios do not want to stop. They do not want to lose money. (And don't want to pay writers what they deserve.) So the WGA asks for a show of union solidarity.

Productions keep getting shut down because cast & crew members are standing in solidarity with the WGA. [SAG-AFTRA], [IATSE], [Teamsters], [Actors Equity], etc. They come out to picket if they're able, and if they're on a production, they choose not to cross picket lines that go up.

That is awesome. Unions supporting unions for the betterment of all members. Because that is our industry. A well-oiled creative machine that will grind to a halt if any of its integral components are not taken care of as they should be, need to be, and deserve to be.

The writers are NOT asking cast & crew members who are working on shows that are still in production to not go to work, to risk losing their jobs, or to forgo paychecks. They are asking them to stand with the WGA on picket lines and to respect those lines if & when able.

But now to the very specific statements and accusations you made, Denis. Yes, I had a guest star role on Billions that I am very proud of and I'm a huge fan of the show, its showrunners, and the entire crew. That in no way should preclude me from standing with the WGA.

If I see a tweet from a strike captain saying a picket is forming on a weekend and I can help amplify that, then I will. That you accused me of not caring about crew members & how they pay their bills is infuriating, erroneous, and slanderous. You know nothing about me.

The hardworking, highly skilled artists & craftspeople who make film & TV are truly indispensable and should be compensated as such. WGA members and their union allies are thinking every day of those displaced by this labor action. Because we are fighting FOR each other.

I am a NYC actor. I have a career because I have spent over a decade working in this city, on shows & films that have been staffed & filmed in our boroughs. Production in our backyards means the world to so many of us. We all want this strike to end and to get back to work.

The faster productions across the board shut down, the more studios will become uncomfortable financially. That's the best way to get back to the bargaining table. So to try to shame one actor into shutting up for supporting such an effort is remarkably myopic, Denis.

It is divisive statements like yours that are a detriment to historic movements. You lay blame at the feet of people & workers showing unprecedented union solidarity and encourage infighting that will accomplish nothing. Try to be more useful. Like by supporting writers.

The gains the WGA makes in their contract will set a powerful precedent for other unions, like IATSE, who nearly struck in 2021, and SAG-AFTRA, who is in the middle of voting for a strike authorization. The situation is urgent, which is why support has been unprecedented.

And maybe also never tell a working actor, writer, or crew member ever again that they were "lucky" to be on a show. You make it too obvious that you either don't know or don't care about the blood, sweat, and tears that go into this business. #WGAstrong #SAGAFTRAsolidarity

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. The series is set to return for its second season on June 15th.

