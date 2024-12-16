Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy: Rebecca Quin/Becky Lynch Joins Cast

Rebecca Quin (Becky Lynch) posted a video announcing that she has joined the "bridge crew" for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, it was back in October, and the streaming series was getting a serious confidence booster in the form of an early Season 2 green light. How early? The cameras just started rolling in August – only two months after the good news hit. Well, we've got some more good news to pass along with Rebecca Quin (otherwise known as professional wrestling icon Becky Lynch) posting a video to announce that she has joined the "bridge crew" for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy – and even rocked the Spock/"Live Long and Proper" hand gesture at the end to make her joining the franchise official.

"You know, when you've already been champion of the world, there's only one place to go next, and that's to the stars," Lynch shared in the clip. "I'm so excited to share with all of you that I'm joining 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' as part of the bridge crew. This has been the most amazing experience, acting alongside just a spectacular cast and crew, and I cannot wait for all of you to check it out when it comes out on Paramount Plus."

Produced by CBS Studio, the streaming series introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves – and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself. Here's a look at Quin's video confirming that she's joined the cast:

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy stars Holly Hunter as the captain and chancellor, Paul Giamatti (Billions) as the season's villain; Kerrice Brooks (My Old Ass), Bella Shepard (Wolf Pack), George Hawkins (Tell Me Everything), Karim Diané (One Of Us Is Lying), Zoë Steiner (Significant Others), and Sandro Rosta (The Harmony Test) as cadets; and recurring guest star Gina Yashere (Bob Hearts Abishola) as an academy instructor. Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) has also joined the cast as a recurring special guest star for the first season.

In addition, Tig Notaro ("Discovery"), Oded Fehr ("Discovery"), Mary Wiseman ("Discovery"), and Robert Picardo ("Voyager") have joined the series' cast. Notaro and Picardo join as series regulars, reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor. Meanwhile, Fehr and Wiseman are set as guest stars, reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners – with Kurtzman expected to direct the first two episodes – and will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Violo, with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment – and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

