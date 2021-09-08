Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Teaser: Uhura, Nurse Chapel & More!

With "Star Trek" Day rolling along, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds took the stage with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, along with co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. And if you were hoping they were there to drop some intel and some brand new looks at the brand new series then you were definitely not disappointed. First up, Mount teased "more legacies" appearing on the series aside from the ones fans know of like Pike and Spock (hmmm…). We were then given a video look behind the scenes with the cast- and the new faces. Celia Rose Gooding stars as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush portrays Nurse Christine Chapel, Babs Olusanmokun is Dr. M'Benga, Christina Chong is La'an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia is Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak will portray Hemmer.

And now here's your look at the official cast announcement teaser for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Meet The Cast Of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mc7ZWdJY6ZY)

Join hosts Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton for over two hours of free live-streamed panels and programming that will reunite iconic cast members and creative minds from 10 Star Trek television series, as they gather in-person to celebrate 55 years of "Star Trek." In addition to the panels, the programming will feature legacy moments with iconic cast members diving into memorable Star Trek stories from years past. In addition, there will be a special Roddenberry Legacy panel, in honor of Gene Roddenberry's 100th birthday.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Trek Day 2021 | Celebrate 55 Years of Trek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdknOoG6K4c&t=10s)

The following panels will include the casts and creatives from iconic "Star Trek" television series:

Star Trek: Prodigy, with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, along with executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and co-executive producer/director, Ben Hibon.

Star Trek: Discovery, with series stars Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander, and co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, who will be joined by co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, with voice cast members Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero alongside series creator, showrunner & executive producer Mike McMahan.

Star Trek: Picard, with series stars Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, and a special live performance from Isa Briones, singing "Blue Skies," which was featured in the Picard season one finale.

Roddenberry Legacy Panel, featuring a conversation with Gene Roddenberry's son and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry, alongside Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), and George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series), as they discuss the "Star Trek" creator's indelible impact on science fiction and culture.

The legacy moments will feature the following iconic "Star Trek" cast members: Cirroc Lofton from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Anthony Montgomery from Star Trek: Enterprise, Garrett Wang from Star Trek: Voyager, George Takei from Star Trek: The Original Series, and LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation.