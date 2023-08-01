Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, season 3, star trek, strange new worlds, Valerie Weiss

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Director Gets Season 3 Invite?

Director Valerie Weiss ("Ad Astra Per Aspera") might be returning for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 - for another courtroom episode?

It's hard to find a fault in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in its current second season, especially when it's boldly going in new directions that include a first for the franchise, a musical episode in the upcoming "Subspace Rhapsody." One of the most compelling of the season was a loose end left by the season one finale, "A Quality of Mercy," which finds, by the conclusion of the episode, Cmdr. Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) arrested for lying on her Starfleet application about her status as an Illyrian. In the second season's second episode, "Ad Astra Per Aspera," the arc concludes with the XO of the Enterprise revealing she's the one who turned herself in to help facilitate change during her trial. One of the reasons for that was Valerie Weiss (Outer Banks, Monarch, Echoes), whose experience in the courtroom drama carried over into the Paramount+ series.

Dir. Valerie Weiss May Return for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S03

The good news is that we might see more of that type of drama, as Cinemablend's Mick Joest revealed on social media some potentially good news. "It's worth noting when I spoke to 'Ad Astra Per Aspera' director Valerie Weiss, who is known for working on a lot of courtroom television shows, she told me she'd been invited back for Season 3 of #StrangeNewWorlds #StarTrek," he wrote after a fan theorized what the show has done with unused footage from that episode.

During the episode, Una's crewmates try to testify on her behalf while her defense attorney is a former colleague of hers in Neera Ketoul, played brilliantly by Yetide Badaki. On the prosecution side is Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano), who also happens to be dating the defendant's captain in Pike (Anson Mount). The episode is resolved once it's discovered that her declaration of asylum supersedes the entity's laws against augments. Whether that officially happens is dependent on any resolution to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams Thursdays on Paramount+.

