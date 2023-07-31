Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, bob iger, chuck norris, DB Woodside, disney, invincible, nancy drew, rick and morty, SAG-AFTRA, she-hulk, strange new worlds, suits, tatiana maslany, walker

She-Hulk, Suits, SAG-AFTRA, Chuck Norris & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping My Chemical Romance with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, SAG-AFTRA, George Carlin/AI, Chuck Norris/Walker, Texas Ranger, TBS' AEW Collision, WWE NXT Great American Bash, ABC's Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, Amazon's Invincible, She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany & Disney CEO Bob Iger, The CW's Riverdale, The CW's Nancy Drew, Suits/D.B. Woodside, Ahmed Best & Jar Jar Binks, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, BBC's Queen of Oz, and more!

SAG-AFTRA Releases Membership Update Clarifying Interim Agreements

Rick and Morty: The Anime Preview: A Look at What's Ahead & More

Jujutsu Kaisen S02E04 "Hidden Inventory 4" Review: Gojo on The Edge

George Carlin, AI Comedian? Kelly Carlin Makes It Clear 14 Times: "NO"

Walker, Texas Ranger: Chuck Norris, CBS, Sony Settle 2019 $30M Lawsuit

MJF Chooses Friendship with Adam Cole After AEW Collision Loss

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions Delayed; Winners Back WGA Strike

Invincible: Superhero Club Offers Deep Dives Into Series Adapt/Comics

CM Punk Declares Himself Champ, Spraypaints Twitter Logo on Belt

She-Hulk Star Maslany: Disney CEO Bob Iger "Completely Out of Touch"

Riverdale S07E19 Overview: Secrets Revealed & Difficult Decisions Made

Nancy Drew S04E12 "The Heartbreak of Truth" Overview: Less Is More?

Suits Streaming Big; DB Woodside "Can't Wait to Get My Residual Check"

WWE NXT Great American Bash Preview: Title Matches & Big Debut Set

Star Wars: Jar Jar Backlash "Lowest I've Been in My Life": Ahmed Best

Strange New Worlds: "I Don't Feel Like Captain Kirk Yet": Paul Wesley

Queen of Oz: Catherine Tate Sitcom Goes "The Thick of It" on Royalty

